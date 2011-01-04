Free People Spring 2011: A Romp Around Paris (VIDEO)

For its Spring 2011 lookbook, Free People took its distinctly American, bohemian style on the road well, across the Atlantic to Paris. Shot by photographer Guy Aroch, the retro video captures the sweet, romantic look that the brand prides itself on, while perfectly nailing the effortless Parisian cool that the city is known for. Check out the hazy clip to see some very pretty girls experiencing the best of what Paris has to offer baguettes, macarons, shopping and sidewalk cafs. Oh, and exchanging bisous with a cute local boy.