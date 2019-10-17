Free People’s FP Movement Ski Shop Collection Makes Me Wish I Could Get Down the Bunny Slope for Once

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I’m very, very bad at skiing. I mean, technically I’ve only tried skiing once when I was 14 years old, but it didn’t really go well. Regardless of any of our skiing skill levels, though, the best part about any snowy mountain vacation is the clothes—and Free People’s FP Movement Ski Shop collection just arrived with everything you’d ever need (or want) for the ultimate winter getaway. Let’s be real: Who doesn’t love to get cozied up in a bunch of ski resort-approved garb and sit by the fire? Whether you’ve been out skiing all day (or drinking buttered rum like I’d rather do), there’s nothing quite like relaxing at a ski resort wearing comfy clothes. The FP Movement Ski Shop is honestly just filled with the cutest and coziest ski garb I’ve ever seen—both for actual skiing and lounging.

The winter vacation collection is chock-full of warm sweaters, cozy puffer coats, ski goggles, boots and more perfect for hitting the slopes and then hanging out at the lodge after. Even though I don’t ski (Maybe I’ll try again someday. We’ll see.), both the aesthetic and vibe of a cozy ski resort are my ideal winter getaway situation. Curled up with a hot drink, a good book and friends by the fire? Name a more perfect vacation. I’ll wait.

With this perfect winter getaway, of course, needs to come the perfect winter vacation wardrobe. Below, you’ll find some of my favorite pieces from the FP Movement Ski Shop. Whether you’re a pro on the slopes or just prefer to cozy-up by the fire, there’s something for you. See you in the mountains!

