Free People Opens Their Largest Store Yet In One Of The World’s Biggest Tourist Traps

Go-to shopping spot for the twenty-thirty something hippie-at-heart — Free People — announced yesterday that the Philadelphia-based retail chain will be opening their biggest store yet, right in one of the world’s biggest tourist traps.

The 7,000 square feet, bi-level location in New York’s Rockefeller Center will be Free People’s largest free standing store, featuring all the typical “earthy” interior decorations that you’d find at any other locale: “Distinctive wood elements, reclaimed brick, a wall of mirrored tiles, and a custom wood cashwrap hand carved in India,” according to the niche brand’s press release.

A custom wood cashwrap hand carved in India? They totally would.

The new retail location for this Urban Outfitters sister brand will host exclusive accessories and apparel products that won’t yet be made available at other Free People stores. The Rockefeller Center store will also be the first retail location to carry products from the brand’s 1930s-1940s inspired vintage collection, called Vintage Loves, which was previously only carried on FreePeople.com.

Another exclusive the store will feature will be a brand new line of T-shirts, inspired by New York’s colorful art scene, which will be available for the first few weeks of the store’s opening and then later over on Free People’s official website. For this T-shirt collection, Free People collaborated with local tattoo artists Bart Bingham and Brad Stevens of NY Adorned, as well as local illustrator, Kim Krans, of The Wild Unknown, to have their works featured on this new line of graphic tees.

The only thing left to wonder now is how long it will be until we see some Free People duds on the hilarious Tina Fey in an upcoming episode of 30 Rock?