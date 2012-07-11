Karlie Kloss and Aline Weber Star in Free People’s July Catalog Video

Awesome clothes and beautiful models showing off their best “blue steel” looks — what’s not to love?

In Free People‘s playful video for their July catalog that was released today, a very brunette Karlie Kloss and fellow model Aline Weber show us the latest looks while goofing around for the camera to the track “El Despertar” by DIY Note.

Expect lots of fun prints, vibrant colors, and chic braids as the brand gives us more of the carefree bohemian vibe that it does best. Full of rich texture and details (think colorful lace and chunky knits), this collection and split-screen clip are sure to make you do a double-take.

Even though we’re still in full summer mode, we can’t help but get a little excited for the fall after seeing some of the looks that the season has in store, and these pieces will help make the transition to colder weather a fun and easy one!

Check out the video below and drop us a comment letting us know which looks you want to try out!