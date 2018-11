Its the time of year when everyone is itching for a vacation. Whether youre in school or at work, summer is so temptingly close that its nearly impossible to keep your thoughts from wandering off to daydreams of bronze skin and beaches.

Relieve your tropical fever with Free Peoples May catalog video. I dont know whether Im more envious of models Elsa Hosk and Tallulah Mortons Hawaiian romp in the Pacific or their flower-adorned, bohemian braids and floaty, maxi dresses!