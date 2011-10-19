Free People Is Feeling a 1920’s Holiday

Free People is taking us on a journey through time in this year’s holiday look book, and photos from the 1920’s chapter have already hit the web. We’re loving the delicate knits, jazz-era styling (courtesy of Lauren Cohen and Amanda Long), and signature FP romanticism.

Lensed by David Bellemere, the photos have a distinctive vintage feel and the cafe and cobblestone backdrops make the Parisian setting unmistakable. But with the resurgence of speak easies as a nightlife trend these looks will take you out in any city.

As models Elsa Hosk and Zuzanna and Julia Bijoch pose with glasses of wine and dreamy young men, we are transported to a story we definitely want to be a part of. Stay tuned for news on the more modern chapters!

Images courtesy of Fashion Gone Rogue