These Cute New Layering Essentials From Free People Have Me Beyond Ready For Fall

Whether it’s going on a hike in the mountains or taking a quick weekend detour to go apple picking, fall comes with so many fun outdoor activities. And while I love wearing my denim jackets just about everywhere, sometimes autumn adventures require something a bit more movable. Just because something is easy to hike in, though, doesn’t mean it can’t be cute—which is where outerwear from Free People’s FP Movement collection comes into play. FP Movement is filled with so many activity-ready pieces, but their jackets, sweatshirts and other outerwear options are seriously calling my name for fall. And, even if you’re like me, and the likelihood of you staying in to watch movies is much higher than you actually going on a hike, these cozy autumnal outerwear pieces are still perfect. Climbing up mountains or staying in bed, FP Movement outerwear is a fall dream.

From a puffy vest that’s perfect for both exploring the trails and picking out the perfect fall pumpkin to the softest-looking fleece I’ve ever seen, Free People has your fall outerwear wardrobe covered. Just imagine yourself nice and cozy, the leaves crunching beneath your feet. A chilly breeze blows through, but you have on a soft hoodie from Free People that keeps you nice and warm. You see a pumpkin patch at a distance—a perfect photo-op. Not only do you stay warm, but you look adorable in the photos as well. It’s a win/win situation, if I do say so myself.

To give you a little taste of these perfect ~fall vibes~, I rounded up some of my favorite FP Movement fall outerwear pieces. These sweatshirts, jackets and the like are sure to keep you cozy all season long—without sacrificing style. Good luck not adding every single item to your cart.

