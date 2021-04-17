This $30 Amazon Dupe Looks Just Like My Fave $120 Free People Dress

I don’t know about you but when I splurge on a dress, I try to wear it as much as possible. Then I can say my cost per wear is pretty great. At least that’s my excuse for wearing the Free People Oasis dress everywhere. With a lightweight 3/4 sleeve, flattering neckline and easy midi length, it just worked with my LA lifestyle. I bought it in black to push against the boho feel of it, but now I want another color. Luckily, I spotted this truly wild Free People dress dupe on Amazon that costs a whopping $100 less than mine.

When I say I wore this dress everywhere, I mean I wore it everywhere. Looking through my Instagram, I’m remembering my pre-Covid birthday party at a restaurant, thrift shopping, a beauty event and even to the ocean on a cool day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

See what I mean?

The Amazon dress is from the brand R.YIposha and comes in seven colors, including black. I have my eyes on the pale pink color that will look great with white sneakers all summer. Of course, the quality isn’t going to be the same as Free People but according to the reviews, it’s pretty damn close. It looks thinner and there’s more of an eyelet pattern. One customer did say the material of Free People’s dress is better but she prefers the fit of the Amazon version.

Just like Free People, I wish there were better size options so everyone can enjoy this cute dress this summer. Annoyingly, they each only go up to an XL. It is pretty stretchy though so it’s likely to fit more sizes than the size chart implies. Unfortunately, my Free People dress is sold out so if you want this style in black, Amazon is your only choice. (It’s a good choice!) Though, there is a pretty sea blue shade in the exact same Oasis style.

Even though some people like to gatekeep where they get their clothes, I like to shout it from the rooftops. I want everyone to get this ultra-affordable dupe and wear it just as much as I wear mine. Make sure to tag me in your pictures.