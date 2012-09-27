Want: Free People Distressed Scarf

Every once in a while we like to get down and dirty with something raw. Cue the Free People bleached scarf. Wrap up in this distressed scarf filled with Americana prints like eagles, stripes and stars accompanied by an authentic bandana pattern.

The bleached colors and prints have us craving to throw the scarf over a plain long sleeve or sweater, or maybe even a denim jacket. It doesn’t hurt that the unique scarf is made in the good ole’ US of A – represent!

Bandana Bleached Scarf, $48, at Free People