There Are Tons of Free People Pieces You Can Score for Under $50—Seriously

Free People isn’t usually associated with budget-friendly wares. In fact, the store thrives on bringing high-quality, bohemian pieces to the public—making all of our lives look a little beachier, a little breezier, a little more idyllic. It’s just, you know, not the store you visit if you’re aiming for an affordable shopping spree. But what if I told you there are a ton of Free People clothes under $50 on offer right now? You probably wouldn’t believe me. But guess what: I’m not lying.

Before we go any further, it’s worth clarifying: The sky isn’t falling. Free People hasn’t suddenly upended their pricing model to make their stuff lower-quality, or lower-cost, or anything. We’re living in the same world we’ve always lived in. It’s just that there have been Free People clothes under $50 hiding under our noses this whole time.

Of course, some of these pieces are mere accessories. Earrings, belts, socks and other outfit additions one might expect to sport an under-$50 price-tag (though again, maybe not at Free People). But a bunch of them are real, bona fide clothes. Free People has cute tops under $50 on offer. And ever-trendy bike shorts under $50 on offer. And hyper-chic slip skirts under $50 on offer. These things have existed, and they continue to exist. We just didn’t know to look for them—until now.

We the Free Little Darling Tee, $38 at Free People

Athleisure in its most delightful (and budget-friendly) form.

Psych Tie-Dye Socks, $12 at Free People

The tie-dye trend is pervading the zeitgeist, and these socks just wanna help get you up to speed.

Seamless Rib Bike Short, $20 at Free People

The bike short movement isn’t going anywhere in 2019, so buy a pair already! They’re comfortable!

Sprinkle of Love Beaded Earrings, $28 at Free People

Beaded earrings that’ll look just as chic with your low-maintenance beach outfit as they would with your over-the-top party ensemble.

Aston Snake Bite Belt, $38 at Free People

These statement belt will make literally anything you have on cooler. Like, I’m not a shirt-cinched-with-belt person, but the above styling looks so good I’m basically tempted to try it.

No Secrets Half-Slip, $48 at Free People

There’s that hyper-chic slip skirt I mentioned.

Felix Sheer Crew Socks, $12 at Free People

Undoubtedly the coolest (and least practical) socks you could possibly slip into.

To the Sky Single Earring, $36 at Free People

The one-earring trend might have fallen off the radar for a few years, but it’s back—and looking really, really good.

Jenna Baby Tee, $30 at Free People

A tee so comfy—and adorable—you might never want to take it off.

Far Out Round Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

By far the cutest spring sunnies I’ve stumbled upon thus far.

Swirl Hard Collar Necklace, $28 at Free People

A choker you can (and should) wear to any formal event on your calendar.

Olivia High-Waisted Undie, $20 at Free People

Because you probably don’t own enough lingerie, and this set totally falls in your budget.

Gal Pal Bodysuit, $48 at Free People

A bodysuit that can take you from the office to cocktail hour—to a backyard barbecue. (A weird combination, but hey—versatility!)

Cold Front Quilted Bucket Hat, $28 at Free People

Didn’t realize I needed (or wanted) a puffer coat in bucket hat form, but I’m honestly kind of obsessed with the look.

Elisa Studded Western Belt, $38 at Free People

Last year’s Western fashion movement is still trickling into this year’s styles—and I definitely don’t hate it.

Lucky Hair Pin Set, $28 at Free People

Keep your crystals close to your finest asset: your brain.

Cord Mini Skirt, $48 at Free People

BRB, buying this skirt and styling it exactly like so.

Piper Shortie, $30 at Free People

You can officially call shorts “lingerie.”

Cherie Circle Coin Pouch, $16 at Free People

A belt that’ll hold your coins? A magnificent invention, if there ever was one.

Double Knot Top, $38 at Free People

A going-out top you can wear right now, while it’s still cold out, and keep wearing well into spring and summer.

Lulu Bikini, $20 at Free People

More reasonably priced underwear, because there’s simply not enough of it in this world.

Bejeweled Ring Set, $28 at Free People

See? Five rings for the price of one (or less than one!).

Darla Printed Scarf, $38 at Free People

Silk scarves are here to keep you winter-appropriate in terms of temperate, and spring-appropriate in terms of aesthetic.

Just Beachy Asymmetric Earrings, $28 at Free People

Shells, shells and more shells—please and thank you.

Around Town Mini Dress, $40 at Free People

An excellent basic to add to your repertoire.

Rose Ave Fabric Clutch, $48 at Free People

A clutch worthy of being your outfit’s focal point.

River Way Beaded Bolo Tie, $28 at Free People

Genuinely obsessed with this oh-so trendy shell interpretation of the bolo tie.

Shimmer Satin Scrunchie, $6 at Free People

Because even your scrunchies deserve to be beautiful.

Skinny Strap Brami, $20 at Free People

Comfy, cute, practical—what’s not to love?

Zoe Stone Hoop Earrings, $38 at Free People

These statement earrings play well with anything and everything.

Cedar Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

Cat-eye sunnies with an ever-so-slightly mod vibe.

Into It Square Neck Crop, $28 at Free People

The perfect going-out (or every day!) top once it gets seriously humid out there.

Secrets Stone Necklace, $18 at Free People

A seriously bohemian take on the choker—and I need one, now.

