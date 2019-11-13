StyleCaster
15 Pieces We’re Ready to Score from Free People’s Black Friday Sale

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Free People. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

As the holidays quickly approach and the numbers in my bank account dwindle, all I can do is sit here and anxiously await all the sweet, sweet Free People Black Friday 2019 deals. Every year, I fall prey to the alluring holiday storefronts, happily handing out my credit card to anyone who will take it. Let’s face it: The holidays are pretty damn expensive. I doubt there’s any other time of year where I spend quite as much money. And, unfortunately for me, I have a knack for liking pricier items. This means that most of the items I pick out for myself and others tend to be on the expensive side. That’s why certain Black Friday sales are the perfect solution.

Ever since I was a tween, I’d look into the Free People stores and realize that this, right here, was exactly what I wanted my closet to look like. I wished for my wardrobe to be full of boho-inspired looks, chic trends, neutrals and occasional pops of color. I wanted to live inside a Free People store with free reign over all the delicious ensembles the store has to offer. Of course, this is real life, and as an adult, I have bills to pay a much, much smaller closet than I’d like to have. My love for Free People remains, though, and to this day I anxiously await the Free People Black Friday sales so that I can come one step closer to my dream of owning everything inside of a Free People store.

In past years, Free People has offered up to 50 percent off certain styles during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Typically, the brand starts their deals days before Black Friday even officially starts, so you get so much time to shop all the goods. While Free People has yet to release all the information for their 2019 Black Friday sale, you can probably expect something just as good—if not better—as what the brand has offered in the past. Meanwhile, we’ve picked 15 different swoon-worthy pieces we’re hoping end up part of the Free People Black Friday 2019 sale. Go ahead and shop now if you don’t think you can wait. These pieces are hard to resist.

We The Free Dylan Babydoll $128
buy it

This denim babydoll top is the perfect casual look.

Dust To Dust Velvet Skirt $88
buy it

A velvet skirt for fall and winter is a must.

Rainbow Weekender Bag $135
buy it

The perfect bag for all your fall and winter travels.

Nova Choker $38
buy it

An elegant choker sure to play well with your winter outfits.

Ashima Chenille Duster $228
buy it

Can’t resist a good duster!

Sequin Mini Dress $395
buy it

Holiday parties await.

Vegan Austin Mule Flat $70
buy it

I will never let the mule trend die.

Mongolian Faux Fur Liner $298
buy it

This jacket just looks so freakin’ cozy.

Ashbury Tie-Dye Tote $58
buy it

A tie-dye tote you can use year-round.

Wythe Platform $188
buy it

Step on up.

Delaney Sweater $198
buy it

So! Fuzzy!

Ivy Velvet Mini Dress $98
buy it

Dress this velvet beauty up or down—you can’t go wrong.

Birds Of A Feather Cardigan $498
buy it

A cozy cardigan is the biggest fall and winter necessity.

Fremont Reversible Tote $68
buy it

This tote will definitely hold everything you need.

The Ragged Priest Back Slash Mom Jeans $98
buy it

These pants give the term “candy striper” a whole new meaning.

 

