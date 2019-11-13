15 Pieces We’re Ready to Score from Free People’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

As the holidays quickly approach and the numbers in my bank account dwindle, all I can do is sit here and anxiously await all the sweet, sweet Free People Black Friday 2019 deals. Every year, I fall prey to the alluring holiday storefronts, happily handing out my credit card to anyone who will take it. Let’s face it: The holidays are pretty damn expensive. I doubt there’s any other time of year where I spend quite as much money. And, unfortunately for me, I have a knack for liking pricier items. This means that most of the items I pick out for myself and others tend to be on the expensive side. That’s why certain Black Friday sales are the perfect solution.

Ever since I was a tween, I’d look into the Free People stores and realize that this, right here, was exactly what I wanted my closet to look like. I wished for my wardrobe to be full of boho-inspired looks, chic trends, neutrals and occasional pops of color. I wanted to live inside a Free People store with free reign over all the delicious ensembles the store has to offer. Of course, this is real life, and as an adult, I have bills to pay a much, much smaller closet than I’d like to have. My love for Free People remains, though, and to this day I anxiously await the Free People Black Friday sales so that I can come one step closer to my dream of owning everything inside of a Free People store.

In past years, Free People has offered up to 50 percent off certain styles during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Typically, the brand starts their deals days before Black Friday even officially starts, so you get so much time to shop all the goods. While Free People has yet to release all the information for their 2019 Black Friday sale, you can probably expect something just as good—if not better—as what the brand has offered in the past. Meanwhile, we’ve picked 15 different swoon-worthy pieces we’re hoping end up part of the Free People Black Friday 2019 sale. Go ahead and shop now if you don’t think you can wait. These pieces are hard to resist.

This denim babydoll top is the perfect casual look.

A velvet skirt for fall and winter is a must.

The perfect bag for all your fall and winter travels.

An elegant choker sure to play well with your winter outfits.

Can’t resist a good duster!

Holiday parties await.

I will never let the mule trend die.

This jacket just looks so freakin’ cozy.

A tie-dye tote you can use year-round.

Step on up.

So! Fuzzy!

Dress this velvet beauty up or down—you can’t go wrong.

A cozy cardigan is the biggest fall and winter necessity.

This tote will definitely hold everything you need.

These pants give the term “candy striper” a whole new meaning.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.