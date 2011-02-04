Free Fall Christian Siriano Fierceness: Win a Dress!

Haven’t yet received your invitation to Project Runway winner Christian Siriano’s Fall 2011 runway show? Fear not fashionistas, for Fiji Water, the original designer water and official H2O of NYFW, is set to stream the entire event live on the Fiji website February 10th at 7 PM (EST).

Siriano, whose collections have earned praise from the likes of Tim Gunn and Oprah and whose hair has perplexed millions (perhaps most notably Kate Gosselin), will once again show at Lincoln Center, and online viewers can enter for a chance to win a look straight off the runway. Fiji assures us that entrants will “need a strong fashion sense to win,” but if you’re reading this website we’re pretty sure you’re in the clear. Can’t make the live date? The tranny messes among us can catch up on the fierceness (yeah, I went there) on the Fiji Water Facebook fanpage as well as a slew of other NYFW related Fiji projects and events.