Free Camera: Win a Free Diana Mini Camera

Lomo cameras have been our best friends during Fashion Week. For the past week, we have been running around to shows, presentations, and parties with the Lomo LC-A+ in tow. After snapping photos of Carol Han and Meg Cuna enroute to shows, our favorite collections, and the ever-so-rare moment in between, we have the film developed to share with you.

Now, we are giving you a chance to get in on the fun. StyleCaster and Lomography will be giving away three free Diana Mini cameras, valued at $60 each. To enter the giveaway, simply send us a photo of yourself, dressed to the nines, of course. Each of our editors, Meg Cuna, Carol Han, and myself will be picking one favorite from the submissions.

To enter, you must sign up for the Lomography newsletter on lomography.com

Email your photos to experience@stylecaster.com by Wednesday, September 23. Winners will be announced on Thursday, September 24.

**Tip: I love and always will love a good 90’s floral dress.

Good luck!