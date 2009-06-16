Fred Segal Fun is a contemporary shoppers paradise. In its 25 years of existence, the store has become a retail mecca, as a first stop for tourists in Los Angeles, as well as a mainstay for locals.

The 6,000 square foot retail space knows no age boundaries; whether you’re in high school eager to burn through your allowance, a cool mom, a fashionable grandma with a penchant for premium denim or just picking up a baby gift, there is something for everyone. And for those of you who don’t live nearby, the recently launched e-commerce site carries nearly all of the same lines, including Robert Rodriguez, James Perse, Ella Moss, Splendid, YAYA, Paige Premium Denim, True Religion, and William Rast.

“I was one of the first owners, I helped build the center. I worked directly with Fred and he trained me,” said Brander, who got her first job at Fred Segal when she was just 17. Fred Segal taught Brander the ropes. He taught her how to be a buyer, marketer, and successful businesswoman all at once. “He trained me to take over, and once I knew what I was doing I started to pay him for the business. The business became mine. There was a day when he felt he knew what I was doing.”

“Right now I think people have gone back to basics,” Brander said of the current spring and summer trends, “I am definitely still really into the skinny pants and skinny jeans, and I also like leggings — anything that makes your legs look long and skinny. I love long cardigans with wifebeaters.” For the warmer months she’s taking the store towards flowy cardigans from C&C California and Line, dresses by Karta that look like vintage tea-dyed handkerchiefs, and skirts in either mini, pencil, or Maxi styles.

In addition to her finely tuned fashion eye, Brander has become a whip-smart businesswoman. She not only manages all creative aspects, like buying and merchandising, but she also doubles as an event planner for the store.

The most recent event was the May 2 soiree celebrating the release of Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger‘s book, Become Your Own Matchmaker: 8 Easy Steps for Attracting Your Perfect Mate. The hit Bravo show has made Stanger a household name, and because of her memorable one-liners and ability to tell it like it is, Stanger’s book party attracted tons of fans, as well as guests from fashion and Hollywood alike.

“Fred Segal is a staple in the LA community to get anything,” Stanger said of the store, “It really was so true because Steven Spielberg walked into the store [during the event] and asked me what was going on. It was so cool that he was at the party.”

Brander prides herself on forming successful relationships with designers since their beginning. “Whenever I’m the first order for somebody — the first written order — every single time that has happened the line has been successful. I also do a lot of launches for lines. When a new collection launches and wants to be put on the map, we do a red carpet and get media and press and do a big cocktail party.” Brands that can thank Brander include True Religion, Robert Rodriguez, and Paige Premium Denim.

“The store is internationally famous – people from Tokyo to the UK talk about it – it lends a special credibility to our brand overseas. As someone who personally shops there and pines over the product, I am thrilled to be one of its offerings” said Paige Adams-Geller, designer and creator of Paige Premium Denim, who has also worked with Brander to create special edition denim lines for the store.

“Jackie and I go back to day one,” said designer Robert Rodriguez, “Fred Segal Fun has been carrying my collection since we opened the company in 2003 and they have always done well with it. It’s a great place to have your line because the store is so eclectic — there are tees, denim, and dresses.” Rodriguez adds that he often has Brander come and take a look at a collection early on so she can provide him with input and suggestions.

With the business savvy Brander at the helm of the company, countless relationships with designers and fashion industry notables, as well as a clothing launch in August, it looks like the Fred Segal Fun empire is only expanding. Fred Segal would be proud.