Frat Boys Rejoice: ‘Animal House’ Musical In The Works

Right on the heels of a recent announcement that there’s a Whitney Houston musical in the works, Universal Pictures Stage Productions released the news that Animal House is heading to Broadway! Sure, the production won’t have the advantage of the one and only John Belushi, but the music is set to be written by the Barenaked Ladies … you win some, you lose some.

So, pray tell: Is this something you’re putting on your must-see list? And, most importantly, who do you think should playJohn “Bluto” Blutarsky?!