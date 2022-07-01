Frasier Sterling is Offering 50% Off Sitewide—& Yes, Fine Jewelry is Included

Scroll To See More Images

In our honest opinion, jewelry is one keepsake you’ll never regret spending your money on. Which is why saving 50 percent at Frasier Sterling at their Fourth of July sale this upcoming weekend might be all the more reason to drop some of your hard-earned cash on accessories that flaunt your style and personality. This deal extravaganza will change your jewelry game — we’re talking rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings — some of which are completely customizable to look like well, whatever your heart desires, really.

There’s never been a better time to invest in fine jewelry that’s durable and long-lasting. At 50% off, there’s no telling when a moment like this will arise again, if ever. Everything from this Euphoria-inspired Soulmate Bar Bracelet to “colorful” F You Ring are available to purchase at a steep, steep discount.

Frasier Sterling is a female-owned and operated jewelry brand that seeks to make its mostly Gen Z customer base feel like a million bucks without spending it. The company seeks to create cute, affordable accessories that inspire uniqueness and individuality in everyone who wears their products.

So what are you waiting for? We suggest running, not walking to this can’t miss sale of a lifetime and scoring major savings on jewelry that’ll complement you perfectly.

Custom Groovy Gal Necklace

Is it just us, or does it feel like this custom necklace will be a staple in our closets for years to come? This 14.5 inch freshwater pearl chain can be worn as either a choker or a necklace and fulfills our dreams of feeling a little more like Harry Styles.

Flower Girl Hoops in Blueberry

We’re dreaming of wearing these flower girl hoops paired with a bright blue micro mini skirt or a flowy summer dress. If you’re not obsessed with the color, you can grab it in coconut (a pearly white) or watermelon (a soft pink) on Frasier Sterling’s website as well.

Buttercup Bracelet

If there’s one trend to hop on this summer, it’s beaded accessories. Our favorite thing about this accessory is that it’s made with colorful freshwater pearls and plastic beads that mimic pretty flowers, a cute yet elegant touch.

Oopsie Daisy Ring Duo

Duo is the only word we need to say—we’re hearing two for the price of one. These floral-shaped 14k gold rings are gorgeous on their own or stacked with other jewelry. The best part? They come in six different sizes.

Balance Me Out Crewneck

Okay, so I know it’s not technically jewelry, but I’m obsessed with the floral and yin-yang combo against this soft, mauve crewneck. Plus, it’s always good to remember to have a cozy reminder to stay balanced throughout the day.