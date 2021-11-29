Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Beaded Choker is 50% Off For Cyber Monday

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past year, I’ve placed a lot more importance on wearing jewelry than I had in the past. Personally, I would often walk out of the house with maybe a minimalistic gold necklace or small non-flashy earrings—if I even remembered to put it on that is. I mistakenly used to rely on only my clothes to make me look stylish but now my jewelry choices are a lot more purposeful and deliberate. TikTok is probably to thank for my epiphany (and I love dressing up a casual outfit). A statement necklace or ring really can transform your OOTD and I regularly look to my favorite fashion-forward celebrities such like Hailey Bieber or the Hadid sisters for inspo.

There are a few brands that have all the right ingredients to become your go-to shop for all things trending, Frasier Sterling is one of them. So quintessentially Gen-Z, affordable, and Y2K, the jewelry shop has skyrocketed to fame. And ever since the holy trinity of Bieber and the Hadids all sported their own goodies from Frasier Sterling, well, it’s been on just about every girl’s wish list (including mine).

Of course, I’ve taken note of the accessories the trendsetters wear and have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to stock up my jewelry box—and the time has finally arrived! You can currently shop all of Frasier Sterling’s adorable earrings, phone charms, necklaces and more at a jaw-dropping 50% off when you use the code GIFTED50.

Honestly, it’s a miracle the site isn’t completely sold out yet and we recommend you run over as fast as you can. Check out a few of our favorite styles below.

Mesmerized Choker

A style that’s been spotted on Gigi Hadid repeatedly, this colorful choker is a sweet and fun addition to your collection.

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace

This pearl necklace deserves all the craze. Customizable with your own name, it certainly makes a statement. If the 50% off doesn’t inspire you, the fact that Justin Bieber wore this style might.

90s Queen Choker

Perfect for layering or wearing alone this 90’s style necklace features adorable butterfly and flower charms.

Mushroom Moment Huggies

I’m always up for pink moment and these mushroom huggies are so dreamy.

Flower Queen Ring

The perfect pop of color to your ring stack, the flower detailing on this ring is so trendy and cute.

Pretty Princess Phone Strap

Phone charms are having a major moment right now. Pop princess Dua Lipa has been spotted with hers regularly. It’s a great way to elevate any basic phone case and sprinkle in some personality.