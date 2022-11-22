Grab Some of Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Jewelry for 50% Off During Frasier Sterling’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fraiser Sterling is having their biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale ever. Starting on November 22th at 12 am, score up to 50% off site-wide with zero codes required.

Looking to invest in some fine jewelry? The brand is offering 20% off designer gems and limited-edition items. The discount of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss this sale—these are definitely the lowest prices of the season by far. Head to their website now to get these deals while they last.

It’s truly the best time of year to snag a piece from the brand beloved by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, as well as Hailey Bieber, at a fraction of the price!

Shop some of our favorite pieces of jewelry from the sale below.

Custom Lucky You Choker

Shop one of Hailey Bieber‘s favorite pieces of jewelry for a steep, steep discount. Cop this colorful candy necklace for just $14.

Magic Mushroom Necklace

Did you know that this is one of Justin Bieber’s favorite necklaces? He was stopped wearing it on his tour. Look like the R&B superstar for just $15.

Flirty Gal Huggie Earrings

Flirty, indeed! These sweet heart-shaped earrings are perfect to wear solo or mixed in with all of the ear candy you’re sporting.

Off Duty Oval Hoops in 14k Gold

If ever there was a time to invest in gold jewelry, it’s during this sale. You truly won’t regret getting gold for 20% off—you’ve probably purchased gold-plated that has tarnished a million times over. These oval hoops are giving major model energy and we’re here for it.

These are just four of many stunning finds for this holiday sale. Head to Frasier Sterling’s website now to get these deals from today until December 1st (extended three days past Cyber Monday) at 9 am PST.