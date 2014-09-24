Rumer Willis Lands a Very Naked Spring Ad Campaign

Remember, back in April, when Rumer Willis wanted attention raised eyebrows when she showed up to a fashion event wearing a Franziska Fox skirt that had so many cut-outs she may as well have rolled up naked?

Alas, it seems the designer thinks Willis pulled off the risque getup with aplomb—she’s starring in the New York-based designer’s Spring ’15 campaign wearing a number of looks that are equally, um, revealing.

The collection of images show the 26-year-old in pieces like a halter crop top and matching skin-tight white pants which feature—what else?—extreme cut-outs; spandex tube-tops with gaping center cutouts; and a teensy pair of leather shorts with slits along the waistline.

The lookbook was shot by Michael Avedon, the grandson of iconic fashion photographer Richard Avedon.

Take a look at the snap below (hey, she does look hot!), and head over to Us Weekly to see them all.