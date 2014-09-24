StyleCaster
Rumer Willis Lands a Very Naked Spring Ad Campaign

Remember, back in April, when Rumer Willis wanted attention raised eyebrows when she showed up to a fashion event wearing a Franziska Fox skirt that had so many cut-outs she may as well have rolled up naked?

Alas, it seems the designer thinks Willis pulled off the risque getup with aplomb—she’s starring in the New York-based designer’s Spring ’15 campaign wearing a number of looks that are equally, um, revealing.

The collection of images show the 26-year-old in pieces like a halter crop top and matching skin-tight white pants which feature—what else?—extreme cut-outs; spandex tube-tops with gaping center cutouts; and a teensy pair of leather shorts with slits along the waistline.

The  lookbook was shot by Michael Avedon, the grandson of iconic fashion photographer Richard Avedon. 

Take a look at the snap below (hey, she does look hot!), and head over to Us Weekly to see them all.

Franziska Fox rumer willis naked

Matthew Avedon for Franziska Fox spring 2015

 

