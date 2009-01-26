Franz Ferdinand Releases New Album

There are two songs that everyone with an iPod has (or iPhone if you’re fancy): “Float On” by Modest Mouse and “Take Me Out” by Franz Ferdinand. Don’t know why, or whether or not iPods were actually issued with these songs, but it is a scientific fact that I made up just now.

I am extremely excited that Franz Ferdinand is set to (FINALLY) release their third album Tonight tomorrow (did that make sense? “Tonight tomorrow”? Do I need to account for Scotland’s time change?) to help you round out Franz Ferdinand on your iTunes collection.

Tonight—although true to the Franz Ferdinand aesthetic and sound—is essentially a dance rock album for you to make questionable decisions to as you dance with guys and flirt with bartenders who aren’t your boyfriend. It’s fundamentally a party album with a very suiting title.

Style-wise Franz Ferdinand has struck the perfect balance between being pulled together and being a rumply mess. They look the way I’d imagine them to look the morning after—clean and polished for the night before but in the morning somewhat uncertain of where they spent the night. Franz Ferdinand’s skinny ties and perfectly messy hair make them style muses.

Take a style cue from the boys of Franz Ferdinand and take a clothing piece that’s regularly reserved for proper boys and make it more suitable for underground girls. My suggestion is a skinny tie. Normally good for the children from those Narnia books, worn loosely at the closure of a low button up it becomes incredibly sexy. I’m currently in a panic about which Barney’s men’s tie I love most: the Skinny Tartan Tie in Royal Green, the Crushed Tie in Black or the Psycho Bunny Dress Stewart Tartan Tie in Multi Colored.

If you don’t know how to tie a men’s tie, here’s a good instructional video to help make you Franz Ferdinand worthy. Moreover, it’s really good to know how to tie a man’s tie for multiple reasons… I’m going to trail off right there because I know my brother is reading this blog right now. Awkward city.