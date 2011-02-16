Franz Ferdinand Release New Music Video

Franz Ferdinand released their music video for their song “Can’t Stop Feeling.“

The introduction reminds me of those old America’s Funniest Home Videos with Bob Saget and his hilariously on point voice overs/commentary when they pop the balloon in people’s faces. It’s not really the same thing because Franz Ferdinand are clapping their own hands in their own faces. Whatever. Semantics.

The rest of the video features the boys acting out all of the transition effects available in Microsoft PowerPoint presentation. My personal favorite is “blinds vertical.”

“Can’t Stop Feeling” is off the album Tonight: Franz Ferdinand available now and here.