Call Your Bestie: Frankies Bikinis x Wildflower Cases Is Here

The brand-new Frankies Bikinis Wildflower Cases collection is proof that good things really do come to those who wait. After days of teasing a new print on Instagram, the two cool-girl-approved brands just dropped the must-buy collaboration of the summer featuring matching swimsuits and cell phone cases. Be still my pattern-loving heart!

The collection—which includes a range of swimwear, apparel and matching phone cases that perfectly fit both brands’ oh-so-trendy vibes—is available to shop now on the Frankies Bikinis’ website. The entire collection (phone cases included!) is priced between $35 and $185, and the range of suits and apparel is available in sizes XS through XL. You can rock the phone cases if you have an iPhone 11 or newer (in case you don’t know the model names off-top, that’s the iPhone 11 through the iPhone Pro Max).

The new collection features three entirely new swim silhouettes, including the April Monokini, the Syd Top and the matching Syd Bottom. After the success of their terrycloth pieces debuted over the last few months, Frankies Bikinis had to expand their range to include a few new pieces of Wildflower-approved clothing, naturally!

The lineup includes the Dev Terry Halter Dress—a figure-hugging halter neck midi style—the Twelve Terry Dress—a midi dress with a massive cutout in the middle—and the Michelle Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants—a pair of super-soft lounge pants. Of course, the pieces are all available in the same eye-catching pastel print, called Sister Swirl.

“Working with Devon and Sydney, who are two close friends of mine and also young female entrepreneurs, was such an inspiring experience for me,” said Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello in a press release. “I think it is so important to support fellow designers, small businesses and business owners and to be able to do that with Wildflower was an unforgettable experience.” We love it when besties create cool stuff together!

This collection comes on the heels of several high-profile collabs from the swimwear brand, including collections with tennis star Naomi Osaka and actress Hailee Steinfeld. Plus, thanks to the launch of Frankies Shoes last week, I can officially rock my favorite brand from head to toe this summer. The adorable swirly matching phone case is honestly the perfect finishing touch to any and all of my summer looks.

Read on to shop the pieces and phone case in the brand-new swirly print. Early-aughts fashion is back and you don’t want to miss them (especially if you were too young the first time around).

Michelle Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants Let’s hear it for lounge-style pants that I can actually wear out of the house! This low-rise pair from the new collection is definitely on my must-buy list. Michelle Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants $145 Buy Now

iPhone Case

And now, the matching phone case to tie the collection together. You probably already have a few cases from Wildflower, but what’s the harm in adding one more to your collection?