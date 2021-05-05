Frankies Bikinis’ Terry Collection Has Awakened My Inner Beach Prep

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve heard of the beach goth, but what about opting for something a little lighter? Now, you can be like those people who always look so put together in their coordinated beachy outfits with a full-on beach prep look. Frankies Bikinis Summer 2021 drop is here to make you preppy for the first time ever, thanks to their brand-new terry cloth range.

Frankies Bikinis knows how to make a good suit! The new drop is available to shop right now and I’ve got a hunch that it’s going to sell out fast. The first iteration of their best-selling terry collection was comprised of mostly black and white staple suits, but this new collection is all about the trendy colors. Think “Watermelon Sugar” gone to prep school.

I’m talking some brand-new pastel pink string bikinis and one-pieces that are finished with lime-green trim, alongside swirly retro-printed pieces that look like they’re straight out of the ’70s! Everything is priced between $80 and $185 bucks and the suits are available in sizes XS through XL, although some options are available in up to XXL.

All of the pieces in the new Frankies Bikinis collection are made from a super soft, lightweight terry cloth fabric that will dry quickly and keep you looking cute if you have to go straight from the beach to the bar. It’s basically the only fabric you’re going to want to wear this summer, be it as a bikini or as a cover-up (which could also totally double as a regular day-to-day look). Does anyone else get old-school Juicy Couture vibes just looking at this material?!

Read on to shop a few of the pieces in the new collection below. Have your credit card ready and don’t say I didn’t warn you!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top + Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom

Ah yes—the classic triangle bikini top. It never fails! Plus, this melon pink and lime green colorway feels very early-aughts to me. And the string bikini bottom? It’s an instant classic!

Maggie Terry Underwire Bikini Top + Enzo Terry Cheeky Bottom

Bikini tops that are made with underwire like this one offer a little more support than a triangle-style top would. These high-cut bottoms complete the retro look.

Soleil Terry Tie Front Bikini Top + Katarina Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom

This wrap-style bikini top could totally double as a crop top, don’t you think? Or, style it with the matching pink bikini bottoms for an Elle Woods-inspired beach ‘fit.

Makie Terry One Piece Swimsuit

One-shoulder styles are massive for 2021 in the world of real-life clothes, so why wouldn’t you want a similar bathing suit in your collection this summer? This monokini is straight-up fire.

Sawyer Terry Bikini Top + Sawyer Terry Cheeky Bottom

This light blue halter top will make you look instantly more tan courtesy of that neon orange trim. The cheeky bottoms are also great if you’re not looking for a super teeny swimsuit bottom this summer.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

One-pieces, but make them (basically) bikinis! The Cash One Piece features a graphic cutout across the belly and a sporty one-shoulder design, making it a must-buy this summer.

Rose Terry Romper

Some of your favorite fashion influencers and models like Sofia Richie and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing different versions of this exact romper—so yes, you need it.