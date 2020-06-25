Frankies Bikinis Launched Their First Sustainable Collection & The Suits Are So Good

Scroll To See More Images

I’m always looking for cute, new swimsuits to add to my poolside repertoire—and when those swimsuits are helping the environment and the battle for sustainability in fashion, it’s even better. Frankies Bikinis new sustainable collection checks all the boxes, and I’m ready to add every item to my cart. Made with Amni Soul Eco®—an eco-friendly nylon fabric that actually decomposes after a few years (!!)—these bikinis are exactly what you need for soaking up the sun this season. The perfect summer wardrobe addition plus environmentally friendly? Yes, please.

The collection features eight different bikini separates in solid black and houndstooth—so you can mix and match as you wish. Whether you’re a fan of tie-strap bikini tops, string bikinis or the one-shoulder trend that’s been showing up everywhere this summer, there’s an eco-friendly suit with your name on it. Each piece is separate—like I mentioned—so feel free to match up styles you like best. Want tie-straps and tie-sides paired together? You got it. Prefer the skimpiest bikini you can possibly find? Pair two slinky styles together. The possibilities are endless, but whichever direction you go, you’ll end up with a summer-ready bikini on your hands.

You can shop the entire Frankies Bikinis sustainable collection on their site now, but we picked a few of our favorites to show you below as well. From trendy ties to classic bikini styles, get ready to find your new favorite (and sustainable!!) swimsuit. Every single piece is under $100, so go ahead and stock up for this summer (and far beyond). These cute eco-friendly bikinis are sure to serve you well—and elevate your poolside looks, obviously—for years to come.

1. Kendall Top & Taylor Bottom In Houndstooth

The tie-straps paired with a summery houndstooth make this sustainable bikini seriously good. Plus, you can easily mix and match this gingham with other solid colors all summer long.

2. Taylor Top & Bottom In Black

Give us all the one-shoulder looks this summer. One-shoulder swimsuits are popping up everywhere, and this black bikini is the perfect way to try out the trend.

3. Veronica Top & Bottom In Black

OK, we can’t get over how cute the tie sides are on the Veronica bikini bottoms. Paired with the halter Veronica bikini top, it’s the ideal sexy swimsuit for summer.

4. Veronica Top & Bottom In Houndstooth

Of course, if you’re still into the halter and stringy bikini look but want something a little more maximalist, try the Veronica bikini in houndstooth for summer!

