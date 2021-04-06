Frankies Bikinis’ Summer Collection Is A Pastel Poolside Dream

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know how else to say this, but I could really! use! a! freaking! vacation!!! Staying home over the last few months has been great for my savings—like, really great—but I would love nothing more than to sit next to a pool or on a beach and sip a fruity cocktail in a glass with an umbrella sticking out of it. And I would like to do that, ideally, while wearing one of the suits from Frankies Bikinis’ new summer collection. I mean, how cute are these prints? I’m dying.

No one asked, but here’s a breakdown of my ideal summer afternoon at a glance. I’m laying out in the sun (wearing a ton of SPF, of course) reading a new book and listening to the Dua Lipa album on repeat. I have the book all picked out and my AirPods charged and ready to go, but I’m just missing the right bikini to fit the vision. That’s where this new Frankies Bikinis collection comes in. I want it all!

The new collection, out today, includes everything you could ever want to build out the cutest summer swimwear wardrobe ever, including pastel striped bikinis decked out with adorable heart ring closures, terrycloth rompers that were made for Instagram—and some of the teeniest string bikinis I’ve ever seen.

If this collection is any indication, we’ll also need to be coordinating our bikinis with our cover-ups this year, so catch me using that as an excuse to place a hefty all-matching order. A few of the pieces from the new drop are listed as pre-order only, but that’s probably because the Frankies Bikinis team knows they have some fire pieces on their hands that are bound to sell out. Get shopping.

Read on to browse a few of my favorite suits from the collection and start planning out your own dream beach day in your head. Just remember to bring that SPF I mentioned earlier!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Eden Striped Halter Bikini Top

The resurgence of Y2K has hit every part of my wardrobe this year—and now it looks like it’s coming for my swimwear collection. This pastel bikini top and the matching bottoms are so cute as it is, but the heart-shaped ring closures really push it over the edge. Adding to my cart ASAP.

Tatum Terry Triangle Bikini Top

This teeny-tiny white bikini is a must-buy. Frankies has been killing it with their terrycloth styles recently and this triangle top and the matching bottoms are just the latest styles I’m lusting over.

Peace Striped Strapless Bikini Top

Speaking of Y2K, tankinis are one of the least-expected bikini trends making a comeback in 2021. This tube top and the matching bottoms are a bit more full-coverage than the rest of the items on this list, so they’re definitely wearable for those family vacations when you want to be a bit more covered-up.

Cash One Shoulder One Piece

I know that pastels are absolutely everywhere this season, but pastel florals? That’s my new favorite. This one-piece swimsuit is anything but basic, courtesy of the dramatic cut-out and sleek one-shoulder design.

Maggie Underwire Bikini Top

If you need a little more support in your swimwear, consider this top that comes complete with underwire and adjustable straps so you can find your perfect fit. The matching bottoms are so cute, albeit a little skimpy. What’s a trip to the beach if not an excuse to show some skin?

Rose Terry Romper

Yes, this terry cloth romper is technically meant to be worn as a cover-up, but I would totally style it even when I’m not sitting by the pool. It comes in black or white, but I am committed to wearing a slew of all-black ‘fits this summer, so catch me clashing with the pastel beach babes.

Johnson Terry Pants

I personally love the idea of wearing a pair of terrycloth pants as a coverup over your bikini. So yes, I will be buying this white pair ASAP and packing them for my next vacation. No clue when that will be, but these pants will be making an appearance.

Cheri Terry Cardigan

I’m sorry, but how freaking cute is this cropped white cardigan and matching mini skirt? This outfit is so obviously inspired by Cher Horowitz on holiday, which means that I need to buy it based solely on the fact that I am a longitme Clueless stan.