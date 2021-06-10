Frankies Bikinis Just Launched The Sweetest Summer-Ready Sandals

Scroll To See More Images

PSA: Frankies Bikinis is coming for your footwear collection. Yes, you’re reading that correctly: Frankies Bikinis just launched shoes. The official cool-girl bathing suit brand has now expanded into footwear for summer 2021. I honestly don’t think I could ever not love a Frankies collection, but these shoes are most definitely some of their finest work. Of course, I’ve got all the details on the new launch for you to check out.

The Los Angeles-based swimwear brand has become known the Internet over for their line of ultra-flattering and celeb-adored bikinis and one-pieces (Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are superfans and Hailee Steinfeld and Naomi Osaka have both created collections with the brand leading up to this summer). Now, they’re taking their range one “step” further with this new shoe collection—pun intended.

Available now on the Frankies Bikinis website, the brand-new category includes four sandal styles: A platform flip-fop they’re calling the LA Girl Platform Flip-Flop, a pair of slides named the Juna Terry Slide Sandal, a puffy pair of flip-flops called the Puffer Padded Flip-Flop and an edgy new mule style called Surf Fin Heeled Sandal.

The shoes retail between $65 and $265 and are available in sizes five through nine.

While they got their start in swim, Frankies Bikinis has since expanded their range to include clothing, accessories and beauty. As with all of their launches, this range of footwear is designed with comfort and versatility in mind. The shoes all include terry cloth elements (it’s a fan-favorite, after all!) and are made to be worn just about everywhere, but especially with your cute suits and summer looks.

If you need a shoe that you can run errands in, consider the Juna or the Puffer Padded Flip-Flop. But, if you’re looking for maximum Y2K vibes, you definitely need to pick up a pair of either the LA Girl Platform Flip-Flop or the Surf Fin Heeled Sandals.

This high-anticipated shoe launch is just the next phase in their California-cool takeover. Read on to shop the collection now before it’s all sold out.

LA Girl Platform Flip-Flop in Baby Pink

If you’re craving some Y2K-realness in your closet, you need to get yourself the LA Girl Platform Sandals. Available in two colors, this heeled flip-flop makes me wish it was 2003.

Surf Fin Heeled Sandal in Baby Blue

For the girls who like to go from the beach to the bar, meet the Surf Fin Heeled Sandal. This statement-making shoe features a heel made from reclaimed wood and a coated terry cloth fabric to finish it off. They come in white, too, but I’m loving the beachy blue.

Puffer Padded Flip-Flop in Black

The Puffer Padded Flip-Flop features a one-inch platform, is covered in soft-as-hell terry cloth and has a footbed designed to mold to your feet. That means that you can literally wear them for hours (and hours) on end.

Juna Terry Slide Sandal in Rosewood

This terrycloth slide is an everyday summer essential. It comes in four colors (including this stunning hot pink hue) and deserves a forever home on your feet this season.