Catch Me In Naomi Osaka’s Frankies Bikinis Collection All Summer Long

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had a busy month. Last week, it was announced that she would be one of four celebrity co-hosts at this year’s Met Gala alongside actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish and poet Amanda Gorman. Now, the first iteration of her collection with Frankies Bikinis has just gone live and I have all the details on the drop.

For starters, this is Osaka’s first-ever swimwear collab. And a good one at that! Naomi Osaka x Frankies Bikinis collection features a brand-new silhouette for the brand—aptly named the Osaka One Piece—designed with a polo-style top (No doubt a nod to tennis attire!) an adjustable bottom and a tie at the waist.

The collection also features a slew of playful prints and colors, including a floral called “Sweet Pea,” a glittery hot pink, a shiny blue satin and a swirly print called “Candyland.” The first drop is available to shop in sizes XS through XL, with select styles offering up to a size 2XL. Everything is priced between $80 and $190 bucks—and yes, it’s all worth the splurge!

“I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,” said Osaka in a press release about working alongside the Los Angeles-based brand. “Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That’s exactly what we aimed to do with this collection.”

Missed out on snagging some of your favorite styles? No worries! A second collection will be hitting the Frankies Bikinis site on May 19, so you have plenty of time to get ready. The second drop is set to feature an entirely new bevy of shades and patterns including a green marble print and a textured checkerboard pattern alongside a few simpler bright yellow and blush pink colorways. It looks like Osaka’s style runs the sartorial gamut and I am obsessed.

Ready to get cute for the summer? Read on to shop a few pieces from the new collection before they sell out.

