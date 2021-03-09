Hailee Steinfeld’s Frankies Bikinis Collection Has All The Season’s Hottest Swim Trends

Scroll To See More Images

It may be absolutely freezing here in New York City, but mentally I’m on on a beach in Malibu, cocktail in hand, wearing a bikini from the brand-new Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld collection. I’m currently adding all of these suits to the (growing) list of things that I need to buy before the weather heats back up, so I fully blame them for the splurge I’m about to make.

Sure, I love winter fashion as much as the next gal, but I am just dying for the day when wearing a puffer coat won’t be mandatory. Luckily, one of my fave swimwear brands—Frankies Bikinis—just dropped a collection with one of my fave actresses—Hailee Steinfeld—to help get me in the summer mood and I’m all about it. Now I just need the chance to travel so I have a reason to show one of these sets off on the ‘gram.

The first of Steinfeld’s two collections debuted today, March 9, and it’s jam-packed with retro ‘70s-inspired patterns in three vibrant colorways that are guaranteed to look amazing with a tan. A second collection drops on March 22, so you’ll have another chance to have some Steinfeld-approved goodies then, but I don’t think I can wait when this first launch is already so killer.

Almost everything from the first drop— comprised of several different bikinis, a daring cutout one-piece suit, a slinky halter slip dress and not one but two (!) different coordinating short sets—is available in sizes XS through XXL. Some of the larger sizes (and those adorable coverups) are only available for pre-order at the moment, so you’ll have to wait a while before they officially become available, but there are plenty of options to shop right now.

The collection also covers all your bases when it comes to this year’s biggest swimwear trends. We’re talking one-pieces with one-shoulder silhouettes, barely-there bikinis and super high-waisted bottoms. Honestly, what more could you want? The answer is nothing.

My personal fave include the lightweight button-down and shorts cover-up combination. I’m all for easy dressing in the summer months, so I’m on the lookout for clothes that I can slip into without a ton of effort. Also, did I mention that one of the coordinating sets is made from a super-fuzzy fabric and includes a matching bra and cardigan? I am so here for this cozy beach bonfire energy!

Ready to dive in? Read on to shop a few of my favorite pieces or browse the entire collection now for some impeccable summer vibes. Cowabunga!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Seraphina One Piece Swimsuit

Leave it to Frankies Bikinis to prove that one-piece swimsuits can be majorly sexy. This blue and purple option has the scandalous cutouts to prove it! Love the ring at the center for even more of a statement.

Stardust Halter Top

Not into that first colorway? Maybe pink is more your vibe! This halter bikini has you covered. The structured top design means that those of us with bigger breasts can feel supported and cute this summer. The matching bottoms also offer a bit more coverage than the skimpy tie option. Luckily, though, you can shop each print in a ton of silhouettes, so choose your color and then find your fave.

Boardwalk Fuzzy Bra Top

Stay cozy all summer long with this coordinating fuzzy bra set. If the whole “color” thing doesn’t pass your vibe check, you’re in luck: it also comes in black. This sunny yellow color is to die for, though, especially if you’re in the mood to try something a bit different. Pick up the matching cardigan and shorts to complete the cozy-cute look.

Tia Triangle Bikini Top

If this collection is any indication, string bikinis are officially here to stay in 2021. Just like any set, you can pair the triangle top or the matching bottoms with a different option for an entirely new vibe, or keep them together and be matchy-matchy. The multiple colorways in this print make mixing styles super easy, so don’t be afraid to have some fun.

Fifi Sustainable Button-Up Shirt

Coordinating short sets will be the only thing I wear this summer, I’m calling it now. This striped pink option is definitely on the bolder side of things, but I’m actually obsessed with it. I’s also wear the shorts on their own with a white cropped tank top for a simpler look.