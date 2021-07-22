Frankies Bikinis Dropped Their First-Ever Matching Bikinis & Board Shorts

Scroll To See More Images

Frankies Bikinis is back with yet another fire launch and it actually includes the brand’s first-ever pair of gender-neutral board shorts. I am nothing if not a forever Frankies Bikinis stan, so I love to see them try out something new for summer 2021.

The unisex board shorts in question retail for $150 and are available in sizes XS through XL. Now you (and your partner and your besties) can all wear the same pieces this summer! Because what’s the point of a cute collection if it doesn’t give you an opportunity to twin with literally everyone in your friend group?

Along with the board shorts, Frankies is also introducing two all-new prints into its lineup: Vortex and Palmz. The first is a geometric-inspired print, while the second features some very beachy—you guessed it—palm trees set against a swirly sunset sky motif.

To ring in the prints, Frankies also dropped a ton of slinky mesh options for you to style this summer, perfect if you’re tired of wearing the brand’s terrycloth pieces on repeat like I have been. The new mesh selection is comprised of the Joey Low-Rise Mesh Pants, the Dixie Mesh Dress and the Montauk Mesh Skirt, which all give a new meaning to the words cover-up. I mean, who needs a simple sarong when you can opt for one of these pieces instead?

Oh—and I can’t forget about the all-new swimwear silhouettes! Frankies now offers the super-supportive Kai Halter Bikini Top and the Tina One-Shoulder Bikini Top. The Tina offers some much-needed sun protection on your next beach day and even comes with a coordinating full-coverage swim skirt that the brand is calling The Marty. If you needed a reason to expand your swimwear collection right now, let this new collection be it.

If you’re ready to get shopping, head over to the Frankies Bikinis website now or read on for our faves.

Winston Unisex Board Short in Palmz

The Winston Unisex Board Short comes with a 6” inseam, a 16” length and would work with a matching top or on its own.

Dixie Mesh Dress in Vortex

Who needs a classic cover-up when you have the Dixie Mesh Dress in Vortex? You don’t!

Tina One-Shoulder Bikini Top + Marty Full Coverage Bikini Bottom in Palmz

The Tina One-Shoulder Bikini Top is the perfect combo of sporty and cool thanks to the one-shoulder neckline. The matching Marty Full Coverage Bikini Bottom is a skirt-style piece that completes the look.

Montauk Mesh Skirt + Cheri Mesh Cardigan Sweater in Vortex

The ruffled Montauk Mesh Skirt and the Cheri Mesh Cardigan make for the sweetest summery set. The skirt features some pretty adorable ruffles, while the cardigan is the ultimate layering piece.

Kai Halter Bikini Top + Harmony Thong Bikini Bottom in Palmz

The Kai Halter Bikini Top offers a bit more support on top if you need it, while the Harmony Thong Bikini Bottoms are definitely on the skimpy side.

Joey Low-Rise Mesh Pants in Vortex

The all-new Joey Low-Rise Mesh Pants in Vortex are so much better than those boring white beach pants in your closet, am I right?