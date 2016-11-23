NYC’s The Frankie Shop Launches E-Commerce, Our Wallets Cringe

It may have been nearly two years ago, but it feels like just yesterday that I was strolling through NYC’s Lower East Side with my best friend when we happened upon an adorable shop we’d never heard of before called The Frankie Shop. The store must’ve had maybe four racks at the time, each bursting with cozy, oft-oversized knits, perfectly proportioned cocoon coats, and wide-leg denim before it was cool to wear wide-leg denim—and it just felt like home (if said home was filled with minimalist-leaning threads, an impressive sunglasses collection, and a bunch of cacti that somehow never die). My first purchases—a pair of black platform brogues, two chunky sweaters, and a majorly oversized quilt-lined coat by a brand I’ve never heard of—are still mainstays in my wardrobe.

That’s the thing about The Frankie Shop, which launched e-commerce today: The retailer’s on-point mix of micro-trends and closet staples feels familiar, but never as though it’s trying too hard. And that’s no surprise: The store is curated by Gaelle Drevet—you may have heard of her previous venture, another little shop by the name of Pixie Market. A French girl in earnest, Drevet is equal parts stylishly insoucient and business savvy, and knows the Frankie girl isn’t just ahead on trends—she establishes them.

In addition to stocking cool-girl labels like Rachel Comey, EDIT, and Rodebjer, The Frankie Shop is prime for discovering emerging brands that just might be the next must-have (read: Laura Lombardi, Fay Andrada, Luisa et la Luna). With prices ranging from the low double-digits for a pair of sunglasses or a tee shirt to just north of $400 for a can-I-live-in-this-forever wool coat, each piece is carefully selected from both domestic and international labels to last much longer than the lifespan of its inevitable Instagram pic.

The site’s launch, of course, is cause for celebration for those who aren’t walking distance to the F train, so we culled our favorite Frankie Shop pieces to bookmark and buy. Even better: Enter FrankieLaunch15 at checkout for 15 percent off your purchase thru Monday.