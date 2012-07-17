Frank Ocean Achieves Celebrity Status Thanks to Terry Richardson Shoot

When you become a celebrity, there are a few things that happen along the way. Firstly, you start to make a lot of money and reward your loved ones with pricey goodies like Louboutins and Chanel bags. Secondly, you start to get recognized on the street and feel a sense of privacy slipping away. But the one thing that really seals the deal is a shoot with photographer Terry Richardson.

The name Frank Ocean has been on everybody’s lips as of late, thanks to his public coming out and his rapidly-selling album “Channel Orange.” Everyone from true hip-hop fans to brats who fail to comprehend the irony and nuances in album stand-out “Super Rich Kids” (which was actually released back in November 2011) are lining up to get a piece.

Now that Ocean has posed for the famed Terry Richardson lens, his celebrity credibility is officially sealed. (Take a look at his session with Richards on the photographer’s blog.) No word yet on what the pictures are for, but our guess is that a cover for an indie publication like Paper is on its way. (Or who knows, maybe the folks at Out have already snagged him …)

