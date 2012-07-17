StyleCaster
Share

Frank Ocean Achieves Celebrity Status Thanks to Terry Richardson Shoot

What's hot
StyleCaster

Frank Ocean Achieves Celebrity Status Thanks to Terry Richardson Shoot

Spencer Cain
by

Frank Ocean Achieves Celebrity Status Thanks to Terry Richardson ShootWhen you become a celebrity, there are a few things that happen along the way. Firstly, you start to make a lot of money and reward your loved ones with pricey goodies like Louboutins and Chanel bags. Secondly, you start to get recognized on the street and feel a sense of privacy slipping away. But the one thing that really seals the deal is a shoot with photographer Terry Richardson.

The name Frank Ocean has been on everybody’s lips as of late, thanks to his public coming out and his rapidly-selling album “Channel Orange.” Everyone from true hip-hop fans to brats who fail to comprehend the irony and nuances in album stand-out “Super Rich Kids” (which was actually released back in November 2011) are lining up to get a piece.

Now that Ocean has posed for the famed Terry Richardson lens, his celebrity credibility is officially sealed. (Take a look at his session with Richards on the photographer’s blog.) No word yet on what the pictures are for, but our guess is that a cover for an indie publication like Paper is on its way. (Or who knows, maybe the folks at Out have already snagged him …)

Click through the gallery above for a look at the rise of an overnight celebrity!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share