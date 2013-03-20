Frank Ocean Ups His Fashion Cred In New Band Of Outsiders Campaign

Frank Ocean made quite a splash last year following the success of his well received debut album Channel Orange (and his much publicized coming out). This year, the 25-year-old singer seems to be gaining even more buzz and attention, particularly thanks to his growing presence in the fashion world.

The always dapper Ocean appeared at various shows during Paris Fashion Week including Chanel and Givenchy, and now he’s getting his feet wet in the modeling world in the new Band of Outsiders Spring 2013 men’s campaign. Ocean was shot by the brand’s creative director Scott Sternberg, whose trademark Polaroid-style lookbooks have featured other stars like Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams, and Josh Brolin. Ocean wore a Band of Outsiders suit at the 2013 Grammys, where he was nominated for Best New Artist.

After seeing just a few of Ocean’s shots, it’s clear that the guy has the fashion chops to go far in this industry, and we look forward to seeing what’s next. Check out the Band of Outsiders Tumblr, where they will be posting more pictures from the shoot throughout the week.