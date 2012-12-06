Frank Ocean, Mumford & Sons, Jay-Z Lead 2013 Grammy Nominations

The 2013 Grammys will be all about men in the music industry, with Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, fun., Kanye West and Mumford & Sons leading the pack with six nominations each. Contenders were revealed on last night’s Grammy Nominations Concert on CBS. Despite the fact that new artists like Ocean and fun. received considerable attention, there weren’t many surprises this year. For those fearing that the testosterone heavy awards show will bring out a boring red carpet, don’t worry—Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry all snagged nominations too, so we can expect a slew of major gowns when the show airs on February 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS. For the complete list of nominees, look below!

Let us know what you think—were any of your favorites shut out?

Album of the Year

The Black Keys — El Camino

fun. — Some Nights

Mumford & Sons — Babel

Frank Ocean — Channel ORANGE

Jack White — Blunderbuss

Best New Artist

Alabama Shakes

fun.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean