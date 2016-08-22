Frank Ocean Finally Drops New Album—and Publishes a Poem About McDonald’s By Kanye West

Frank Ocean released his sophomore album “Blonde” over the weekend, and people went crazy. It has been highly, highly, hiiiighly anticipated, and Ocean released it in a blaze of glory as only a true superstar could: First with the appearance of his “visual album,” called “Endless,” followed by a music video for the track “Nikes,” and then, at loooong last, the album itself.

But he didn’t stop there. Ocean also distributed a limited-edition magazine, titled “Boys Don’t Cry,” featuring a poem about McDonald’s penned by none other than Kanye West. The glossy also included poems composed by Ocean; short stories; high-fashion photographs; an outline for a TV show; interviews with Lil B and Om’Mas Keith; and contributions from Tyler, The Creator, James Blake, A$AP Rocky, and photographer Nabil Elderkin. The publication was given out gratis to lucky pop-up shop attendees, and included copies of “Blonde” within. So, basically, in summation, boom.

Naturally, the album features some serious heavyweights, the likes of which include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Kim Burrell, and Sebastian, along with a very long list of “contributors,” which included the not-so-alive-anymore Elliott Smith (spelled wrong in the magazine, looks like—oops) and David Bowie. And let it be said, for the record: It. Is. Amazing.

(Side note: Just to keep us on our toes, the album is called “Blonde” on iTunes, but the cover art reads “Blond.” Cool, cool.)

Even celebrities took to social media to trumpet their excitement about “Blonde.” You know it’s on when Kanye tweets about your new album:

Trevor Noah waxed poetic:

And Ruby Rose fit her day around the new music:

Ocean thanked his fans after the album release, letting his love out on Tumblr in all-caps, “I HAD THE TIME OF MY LIFE MAKING ALL OF THIS. THANK YOU ALL. ESPECIALLY THOSE OF YOU WHO NEVER LET ME FORGET I HAD TO FINISH. WHICH IS BASICALLY EVERY ONE OF YA’LL. HAHA. LOVE YOU.”

And because you know you’re curious, here’s West’s ode to Mickey D’s:

McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and shit / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.

Snaps.

Scroll down for Ocean’s NSFW “Nikes” music video—or, should we say, his “Nikes” visual. Tomato, tomato.