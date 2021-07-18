I Think I’ve Finally Found It: The Perfect Heeled Summer Sandal

Scroll To See More Images

More elusive than the perfect low-sugar mixed drink or the perfect summer hook-up is the perfect heeled summer sandal. Believe me, I’ve tried ’em all! Whether I’m justifying a luxury purchase or scouring the shelves at my local Marshalls, I’m always on the hunt for the pair of sandals so good, the others in my collection gather dust. Now that I’ve found the Franco Sarto Courtney Sandal, I think my search just might be over.

What makes a heeled sandal perfect, you ask? First, the heel has to be short enough for casual wear and everyday strutting, but it can’t look like I borrowed it from my grandma. Second, it has to be neutral enough to go with everything, but not necessarily basic tan, white or nude. I like a little texture, something unique! Third, it has to have that extra-special something; if there’s no je ne sais quoi, then I don’t need ’em!

Well, ladies and gentlemen, I’m here to declare that the Courtney Sandal has it all—and for under $150, no less! I snagged these babies in what Franco Sarto calls Grey, but really, they’re a genuine snake leather that I absolutely can’t get enough of.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Not only do I love the neutral-yet-fashionable color and texture, the heel is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. It’s a short block heel without being chunky, and it has the slightest swoop inward that spices it up just enough to elevate the entire silhouette. I’m definitely a block heel kind of girl in the summer, but these are far daintier than my usual selections, so they’re great for styling with everything from nap dresses to date night ‘fits.

Last but not least, my obvious favorite part: the faux toe ring. How, HOW did I not own anything like this before?! The leather-covered gem-shaped piece that sits atop the big toe strap is the accessory I never knew I needed.

As someone who doesn’t necessarily have ~pretty feet~, I can’t explain how damn cute I feel when wearing these babies. And everyone compliments me on unexpected the toe ring moment.

If you have wide fit like me, know that these babies run pretty narrow, but I was able to make my usual size 7.5 work just fine. While I’m partial to the gray snake iteration, they also come in four other hues, including a Cantaloupe orange I’ve been dreaming about for weeks.

Read on to shop the Courtney Sandal in four other covetable colorways—and consider your search for the perfect heeled sandal, like mine, finally ended.

Black Leather

A black sandal can feel heavy in the summer, but Courtney’s wooden heel really lightens this one up.

Butter Leather

Buttery yellow is such an unexpected choice for footwear, and I couldn’t love it more.

Cantaloupe Leather

Next on my list is definitely this dreamy orange hue. Perfect for color-blocking!

Sand Leather

If a true neutral is what you seek, the Sand colorway is definitely for you.