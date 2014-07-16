StyleCaster
Summer in the ’60s: An Original Fashion Editorial

Madeline Minnich
by
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

Today’s feature shot by Franck Malthiery transports us to back to the glamorous days of 1960s summertime.

Photographer: Franck Malthiery, Kate Ryan Inc

Stylist: Tracey Jacob, Sarah Laird NYC

Hair & Makeup: June Sawyer, Agence Aurelien Paris

Models: Georgia Todd & Summer, Ice Models

 

Dress, Dis Une Couleur. 

White dress, Shona Patterson; Wedges, Christian Louboutin; Striped bikini, H&M; Dress, Zara. 

Bikini, Robe, Annie's Angels Cape Town. 

Dress, Sergent Major. 

Bikini,Topshop; Blouse, Shona Patterson. 

Top, Country Road; Shorts, Dis Une Couleur.  

Bikini,Topshop; Blouse, Shona Patterson. 

Striped bikini, H&M; Yellow top, Zara; Bikini bottoms, Shona Patterson; Yellow blanket, Country Road. 

Dress, Sergent Major. 

