Summer in the ’60s: An Original Fashion Editorial

Today’s feature shot by Franck Malthiery transports us to back to the glamorous days of 1960s summertime.

Photographer: Franck Malthiery, Kate Ryan Inc

Stylist: Tracey Jacob, Sarah Laird NYC

Hair & Makeup: June Sawyer, Agence Aurelien Paris

Models: Georgia Todd & Summer, Ice Models