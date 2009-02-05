Francis and the Lights with Savoir Adore at Bowery Ballroom Tonight

The Top (Music Video) from Francis and the Lights on Vimeo.

There was a period of time when it seemed every single one of my friends was obsessed with Purple Rain—;the awesomely bad Prince movie. It played on loop in the apartment and we all tried to get into the Sunshine theater for a special one night showing. (My roommate Deidre, in a fit of hysterical excitement about Purple Rain’s theater screening, shrieked, “Ohmigod! We have to go see, “The Color Purple” at Sunshine!” The Color Purple and Purple Rain. Not the same thing Deidre.)

What’s so appealing about Purple Rain? Certainly not the acting. Or even the famous one liners, “That ain’t Lake Minnetonka.” It’s all in the music provided by Prince himself. My affinity for Prince has since translated into a soft spot for Indie and scene favorites Francis and the Lights.

Francis and the Lights have the same tight sound as Prince or differently said, they have the audio appeal of Prince for kids who were born when Prince was big. The falsetto voice of lead singer and dual drums make it an impressive act that lives up to the buzz of the bands they’ve been most compared to: Prince and Hot Chip.

Tonight Francis and the Lights are playing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York for their CD release show. Check out the music video for their song, “The Top” for a preview of the lanky but dynamic dancing to be seen tonight. I’d be prepared to dance the way you do when you’re cleaning your apartment and your party shuffle plays that “favorite song” you forgot about ages ago—;spastic, shifty, and likely to knock over something.

I’ll be there alongside my favorite band Savoir Adore who is opening for Francis and the Lights. Planning on joining me at the show? Well, dress the part in the same vein as Francis’ lead singer with white socks. So simple, so easy and so 80s. For a modern spin, pull a Meg Cuna and scrunch up some fun patterned socks with high heeled ankle booties under baggy cuffed jeans. Check out this pair of Taffela Booties from Nine West which is a great pair to take you from winter to spring with its peep toe and comfortable height.

Any other modern 80s twists you love? Let me know because I still have 11 hours to pull together an outfit for tonight…