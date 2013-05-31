Courtney Love Claims Frances Bean Cobain Turned Down Kristen Stewart’s Role in ‘Twilight’

We’re pretty much obsessed with Hollywood gossip regarding actors who passed on famous parts (Sarah Michelle Gellar was almost Cher Horowitz in “Clueless”), and this latest bit of buzz is as juicy as it gets. Yesterday, rock royalty bad girl Courtney Love stopped by “The Howard Stern Show“—and as any fans of the legendary shock jock know, when celebrities appear on Stern’s air waves, they tend to completely let their guard down and often say something rather insane.

Naturally, Love was no different—and she dished some major dirt regarding her daughter with iconic rocker Kurt Cobain, 20-year-old Frances Bean Cobain. Although she’s not an actress, she was approached to play a now infamous role. “When she was 13 she was offered ‘Twilight,’ she was offered [the part of] Bella in ‘Twilight.’ Someone just saw a picture of her in a magazine and sent me the script,” she revealed.

Obviously, the role of Bella went to Kristen Stewart—and it completely changed her life by introducing her to on-and-off-again boyfriend Robert Pattinson, as well as skyrocketing her to superstardom. We can’t imagine anyone else but K-Stew playing Bella, but given the fact that they actually look alike and her acting in the film wasn’t exactly Oscar worthy, we’d venture to say that Cobain would have also been a solid choice.

What’s even more interesting is the reason she passed. “She was like, ‘That’s a sexist, Mormon piece of s**t’,” Love stated. Talk about an, uh, mature perspective for a 13-year-old! Clearly, she’s always been opinionated and not afraid to say what’s on her mind—as she displayed in her recent Twitter feud with Kendall Jenner.

What do you think? Was Courtney Love telling the truth?

