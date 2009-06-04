Frances Tulk-Hart

SC: What would you title your memoir?
FT: “We want to be loved for what we are but also for what we want others to think we are: A Memoir…”
SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?
FT: Bangers and mash…! Grill the sausages, make some gravy, mash a potato…!!!
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
FT: Morocco
SC: What books are you reading now?
FT: Bones of the Moon by Jonathan Carroll
SC: iPhone or Blackberry?
FT: Blackberry
SC: Favorite flower?
FT: Hyacinth
SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?
FC: Don’t have one
SC: What inspires you?
FC: Life
SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
FT: You really have to love what you do
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
FT: Back to the future!
SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?
FT: Love, babies, photography
SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination?
FT: My boyfriend’s apartment
SC: Where is your favorite drink and where do you like to drink it?
FT: The cup of latte my boyfriend brings me every morning in bed
SC: Who is your favorite photographer, and why?
FT: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
SC: What is your dream piece of artwork to own?
FT: This amazing photo by photographer Ruvan Wijesooriya
SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New York, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?
FT: Williamsburg: “Hipster Heaven/Hell”
SC: What was the first CD you bought?
FT: Can’t remember, but my first cassette tape was by “Shakin’ Stevens!”
SC: What was the last song you listened to?
FT: I’m listening to music right now so that answer is forever changing!
SC: What one brand best represents your style?
FT: Marni
SC: Which magazine best represents your style?
FT: If French Vogue and Colors had a baby, that would be me!
SC: Who is a dream client/editor to work with?
FT: Carine Roitfeld
SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?
FT: On a beach in Greece with my husband and kids looking over a contact sheet from the latest Lanvin ad campaign I just shot before jumping in the sea, and not looking at work for 2 weeks!
SC: What must-have items do you think should be in every woman’s closet?
FT: A good bra
SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?
FT: Grey vintage army boots
SC: When did you know you wanted to be a stylist?
FT: At 22 years old
SC: What was your first gig?
FT: Nylon
SC: What is your favorite shopping destination, worldwide?
FT: Anywhere that is hot, sandy and sells watermelon…
SC: What are you willing to spend more on, art or clothing?
FT: Clothing
