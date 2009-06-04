Frances Tulk-Hart

SC: What would you title your memoir?

FT: “We want to be loved for what we are but also for what we want others to think we are: A Memoir…”

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

FT: Bangers and mash…! Grill the sausages, make some gravy, mash a potato…!!!

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

FT: Morocco



SC: What books are you reading now?

FT: Bones of the Moon by Jonathan Carroll

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?



FT: Blackberry



SC: Favorite flower?

FT: Hyacinth

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

FC: Don’t have one

SC: What inspires you?

FC: Life

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?



FT: You really have to love what you do



SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

FT: Back to the future!



SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

FT: Love, babies, photography

SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination?

FT: My boyfriend’s apartment



SC: Where is your favorite drink and where do you like to drink it?

FT: The cup of latte my boyfriend brings me every morning in bed

SC: Who is your favorite photographer, and why?

FT: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

SC: What is your dream piece of artwork to own?

FT: This amazing photo by photographer Ruvan Wijesooriya

SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New York, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?

FT: Williamsburg: “Hipster Heaven/Hell”



SC: What was the first CD you bought?



FT: Can’t remember, but my first cassette tape was by “Shakin’ Stevens!”

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

FT: I’m listening to music right now so that answer is forever changing!



SC: What one brand best represents your style?

FT: Marni

SC: Which magazine best represents your style?

FT: If French Vogue and Colors had a baby, that would be me!

SC: Who is a dream client/editor to work with?

FT: Carine Roitfeld



SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

FT: On a beach in Greece with my husband and kids looking over a contact sheet from the latest Lanvin ad campaign I just shot before jumping in the sea, and not looking at work for 2 weeks!

SC: What must-have items do you think should be in every woman’s closet?

FT: A good bra

SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?

FT: Grey vintage army boots



SC: When did you know you wanted to be a stylist?

FT: At 22 years old



SC: What was your first gig?

FT: Nylon

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination, worldwide?



FT: Anywhere that is hot, sandy and sells watermelon…

SC: What are you willing to spend more on, art or clothing?

FT: Clothing

[outfits]