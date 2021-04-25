Frances McDormand’s Net Worth Proves She Doesn’t Have to Live the ‘Nomadland’ Lifestyle

Though she’s notoriously low-key, Frances McDormand‘s net worth is enough to live a life of serious luxury. The Oscar-winning actress has been in the industry for nearly 40 years, during which she’s generated a massive amount of wealth thanks to her eclectic and far-ranging film roles throughout the decades. But how much money has she earned overall?

We’ll get into the details of Frances McDormand’s net worth below, but first, it’s worth taking a look at what McDormand’s been up to in 2021. The actress was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her part in Nomadland at the Oscars 2021, just three years after her win for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. In the film, McDormand stars as Fern, a woman in her sixties who decides to live life on the open road and take on odd jobs “after losing everything in the Great Recession,” per the film’s description. McDormand dedicated herself to the character’s nomadic lifestyle, going so far as to live out of a van while the film was shooting.

Unlike her Nomadland character, however, McDormand is doing pretty well for herself—but that doesn’t mean she’s completely satisfied with her earnings. The actress has spoken out about Hollywood’s gender pay gap in the past, noting that the feminist concept of “equal pay for equal work” has yet to be reflected in the industry. “I haven’t been given that,” McDormand revealed during a 2015 Women in Motion panel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

McDormand went on to admit that she’s only been given her desired salary once, on Transformers 3, but the amount earned was still far below the amount a male actor of her caliber would make. “I worked very hard for that money, I’m very proud of my work. I’m glad I did that film, and I’m proud that I finally got paid what I was told I was worth by the industry,” she said during the panel. “But that is nothing. That is a tenth of what most males my age, with my experience and my reputation as a film actor, make. We’ve never been paid commensurately, and that has to change.”

But how has this impacted Frances McDormand’s net worth? Keep on reading for everything we know about her net worth today.

What is Frances McDormand’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frances McDormand’s net worth in 2021 is an estimated $30 million. Meanwhile, her husband Joel Coen’s net worth is $20 million.

The 93rd Academy Awards airs on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

