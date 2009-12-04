Frances Bean is Getting a West Village Mortgage for Christmas

Having Courtney Love as your mom probably has its ups and downs. You have to deal with the fact that she is slightly off her rocker, but then again, she makes up for it by giving you your very own West Village house for Christmas. Such is the life of Frances Bean Cobain. At a screening party for The Lovely Bones, Love told style.com that, “I’m getting my child a mortgage. She split time between New York and L.A. growing up, but she’s a New Yorker. It’s a house in the West Village, which is all she wants in life.”

In honor of this extravagant present, here are our top ten fantasy gifts from the perfect TV to the most outrageously fantastic piece of jewelry, and a toy that while it isn’t expensive, we feel a little silly buying for ourselves.

MoonFire: The Epic Journey of Apollo 11 by Norman Mailer, $1,500, at taschen.com

Golden Goose Halong Boots, $1,050, at lagarconne.com

Panasonic VIERA 50″ Plasma HDTV, $1,299.99, at bestbuy.com

RM by Roland Mouret Orion Dress, $1,495, at netaporter.com

J.Crew Lugano Leather Suitcase, $1,800, at jcrew.com

Delfina Delettrez Special Order Skeleton Hand Bracelet, $30,420, at luisaviaroma.com

Proenza Schouler Large Python PS1 Bag, $4,250, at barneys.com

Cat Burglar Barbie by Christian Louboutin, $150, at netaporter.com

Frank Lloyd Wright Barrel Chair, $1,850, at dwr.com

Vintage Rolex, price upon request, at Steven Alan stores