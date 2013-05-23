Frances Bean Cobain Slams Kendall Jenner For Being a ‘Self-Absorbed Idiot’ on Twitter

Plenty of people have less-than-positive things to say about the Kardashian–Jenner clan (who would forget actor Jon Hamm publicly calling Kim Kardashian a “f—ng idiot?”), but it seems one particular star has some highly strong feelings about one of the younger members of the family. This week, a Twitter feud began to brew between rock offspring Frances Bean Cobain and Kendall Jenner.

Here’s what went down: On Tuesday, Jenner, 17, vaguely tweeted, “Just wish things could be easier sometimes mann.” Not one to keep her opinions to herself—we guess she learned from her mother Courtney Love—20-year-old Cobain fired off some pretty aggressive responses.

“Oh shh. There are kids on earth abandoned&homeless who forcibly drink contaminated water because clean water isn’t accessible,” she tweeted. “Oh ya, not to mention, CANCER, famine, poverty, draught, disease, natural disasters, Death. F*ck, Humans are so self involved,” she continued.

She also proceeded to praise Love and her father, the late Kurt Cobain, for not letting her turn out like Jenner. “I’d like to thank my parents for providing me with a high IQ & I’d like to thank my grams for encouraging me not to be a self-absorbed idiot,” she wrote.

Jenner didn’t respond, but rather decided to lament the fact that she missed her dog Dolce, and wasn’t sure what to have for dinner.

While we have no idea what hardships Jenner was actually referring to, we might wager it had something to do with the new Céline bag being sold out, or that her Range Rover was out of gas. Of course, she could have had her heart broken or had a huge fight with a friend, two things that every 17-year-old is allowed to complain about.

What do you think of the Twitter feud? Whose side are you on?

