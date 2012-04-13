Frances Bean Cobain: “Twitter Should Ban My Mother”

Nothing hurts me more than a mother-daughter feud. I swear, I could barely bring myself to get up to go to the bathroom when Tori Spelling wasn’t talking with her bougie mama Candy Spelling. (The thought of Tori’s kids sitting in public school and not receiving unicorns for Christmas because they didn’t have grandma’s money practically gave me shingles. But I digress…)

Just the other day, we noted that Twitter’s favorite lunatic Courtney Love went on a rampage regarding her stunning daughter Frances Bean Cobain and her alleged tryst with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. In case you missed the first half of the 1990s and grunge isn’t your thing, let me get you up to speed. Frances’ daddy Kurt Cobain was in a band with Dave (it’s called Nirvana, you may know them) and (according to Courtney) was a total creep. Now apparently he made a play for FBC (also according to Courtney) and she was totally interested. Hey, she’s a damaged babe with daddy issues. Is this really that surprising?

Anyway, while most of us tend to embrace Courtney’s Twitter rants (or just totally tune her out), her generally press-shy daughter was NOT having it. She released the following statement: “While I’m generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother, her recent tirade has taken a gross turn. I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I’m in a monogamous relationship and very happy. Twitter should ban my mother.”

Ugh. This makes me so sad. Please note Frances’ use of “biological,” which is practically stating that she does not consider Court to be a mother figure in any way — aside from the fact that she entered this world via her glorious birth canal. While I could never really comprehend what it’s like to have Courtney Love as a mother, this is still really upsetting. All I can hope for is that the two clear up their crap and move on. Life’s too short.

