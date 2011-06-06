Franca Sozanni Says Plus Size Issue Was Made for Controversy

How can you get mad at someone who is so incredibly transparent about their motivations? I’ve been waiting for Franca Sozanni to take to her blog to start talking about the plus-size June issue of Vogue Italia and she finally went for it. The debate, however, seems to be focused on the title of the editorial, “Truly Beautiful Women.”

Sozanni writes, “Belle Vere (Truly Beautiful Women) have already arrived, along with another question: if these women are more beautiful, more beautiful compared to whom? First of all, this title has been conceived to raise controversy and to start a discussion. It’s clearly a thought-provoking title.” Why, yes it is! To which, Sozanni simply sums up her entire ethos behind the issue, “Curvy is sexy: this is the message.”

Sozanni continues to take on the world view of body image explaining, “‘You are so beautifully slim’ is one of the most appreciated compliments of our times and it has been such since the 60s.” However, Sozanni’s purpose overall is to enforce, not that these women are the “real beauties,” thereby claiming that other women are, in fact, not real beauties, but that there is room for everyone.

“Beauty is multi-faceted. Tall, petite, shapely or skinny: there are admirers for all types of women. The body of a voluptuous woman is fascinating for the proportions and curves that other women don’t have. The erotic fantasies described by great writers are often about women with this body type.” Ah, so she does admit that the overt sexy factor was upped for the editorial images by Steven Meisel, but I think the message and the girls do convey true beauty (bootie in the air not withstanding).