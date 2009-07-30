Fran “The Nanny” Drescher Does Skin Care

The absolutely unforgettable and beautifully aging Fran Drescher from The Nanny has moved beyond the realm of television to introduce her own organic skin care line, FranBrand.

Fran worked tirelessly for more than a year with a California chemist and organic manufacturers in Oregon to formulate the products sans parabens and carcinogens while ensuring that all packaging and production followed suit.

Television retail pioneer HSN will be exclusively distributing the facial cleanser, toner gel, day face lotion, night face cream, face serum, eye gel, night eye cream (attack those crow’s feet!), body moisturizer, and lip balm.

On the careful consideration put into the line (okay, maybe too careful), Fran said, “‘I couldn’t possibly sell something that wasn’t good for me. I’m still in therapy because I put other people’s needs above myself'” (The Cut).

Her collaborative efforts with the State Department on women’s health issues has put her in a position to rub elbows with Miz Michelle Obama. With the fashion-forward and up-to-the-minute First Lady’s seal of approval, it’s no doubt that people will tune in or log on to try out the new line.

FranBrand, available November 10 at hsn.com and the HSN channel, nasally laughter not included.