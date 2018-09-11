Forget Art—Fill Your Home with Framed Plants Instead

There are few things in life I’m ashamed of, but one of them is my abject inability to keep plants alive. I’ve shopped the most low-maintenance of succulents—plants that, supposedly, can survive with little light, water or attention—yet, they’ve all died on me.
Only once, and only briefly, have I been convinced of my success as a plant mom. My baby echeveria plant started growing toward the ceiling—a sign it was thriving, surely. Little did I know echeveria plants only grow upwards when they’re starved for light. (Whoops.)
Still, there’s a hole in my plant-loving heart—one that can’t be satiated by fake flowers or plastic plants. Thankfully, a new home decor trend is here to fill that void once and for all: framed plants.
Framed plants are precisely what they sound like: actual plants that have been framed. Often, these plants have been carefully flattened and preserved before being lodged in the glass panel of a frame, though dried plants tend to look just as good as the real stuff.
According to our friends at Pinterest, searches and saves for “framed plants” are up 396 percent this year—likely because they offer all the beauty of a regular plant, with none of the responsibility (or the guilt and shame that inevitably follow when said responsibility is eschewed).
Not to mention, framed plants are a simple (and generally affordable) way to decorate your walls. Art can be pricey, and posters, hackneyed. Why not opt for something new, unusual and completely customizable? (If you purchase an empty glass frame, you can DIY the framed plant of your wildest dreams.)
Ahead, you’ll find 17 shoppable ways to incorporate framed plants into your home. Some of the frames come ready to hang (plant and all), and others come empty—offering you the chance to design your own.
Pressed Floral Frame
An array of colorful flowers, trapped in a stunning translucent frame.
Pressed floral frame, $24 at Urban Outfitters
Royal Theater Frame
These Anthropologie frames come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you can mix whatever plants you find with other knicknacks—like photos, cards and tickets.
Royal theater frame, $48-58 at Anthropologie
Pressed Floral Frame
This one comes with a beautiful purple flower trapped inside.
Pressed floral frame, $30 at Etsy
Mereille Hanging Frame
Why opt for one framed plant when you could have three?
Mereille hanging frame, $40-60 at Anthropologie
Pressed Plant Frame
As the creator of this beauty notes, this frame is a unique addition to any gallery wall—but it's eye-catching enough to stand on its own.
Pressed plant frame, $77 at Etsy
Brass Octagon Specimen Frame
Fill this octagonal frame with the pressed flora of your choosing.
Brass octagon specimen frame, $58 at Shop Terrain
Hanging Glass Display Frame
Obsessed with the idea of displaying polaroids alongside wispy leaves. (Heads up: This one comes empty. Creativity awaits.)
Hanging glass display frame, $22 at Urban Outfitters
Glass Frame (Set of 3)
Because frames don't have to be circular.
Glass frame (set of 3), $78 at Etsy
Hanging Pressed Glass Frame
This one requires you to create your own collage (meaning flowers not included), but it's great inspiration for getting your custom piece started.
Hanging pressed glass frame, $18 at Afloral
Pressed Flower Wall Art
Bright colors that would look great in any window (or on any wall).
Pressed flower wall art, $30 at Etsy
Hanging Metal Frame
Gotta start from scratch with these versatile hanging frame. The plus: If you ever get tired of framed plants, you can move on to framing other things.
Hanging metal frame, $15 at Save on Crafts
Pressed Herbarium
A not-so-transparent option. And it's still stunning.
Pressed herbarium, $60 at Etsy
Pressed Lavender Frame
Like a garden of lavender—growing out of your wall.
Pressed lavender frame, $32 at Etsy
Viteri Hanging Frame
These come empty. Mix and match for the ultimate display.
Viteri hanging frame, $28-58 at Anthropologie
Pressed Plant
Take a page out of this retailer's book and display your plant alongside matching decor.
Pressed plant, $72 at Etsy
Pressed Herbarium
Proof branches look as great as luscious flowers or fluffy leaves.
Pressed herbarium, $40 at Etsy
Pressed Floral Frame
Desk doesn't get a lot of natural light? Don't worry. These pressed florals will thrive no matter the setting.
Pressed floral frame, $16 at Urban Outfitters
