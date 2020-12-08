FRAME’s Massive Sample Sale Is Happening Now & Jeans Are 80% Off

Scroll To See More Images

Cyber Week might be over, but FRAME just dropped a major pre-holiday surprise. FRAME’s sample sale is shockingly great and you can get up to 80 percent off site-wide, which is almost unheard of from this luxury denim brand. From beautiful blouses to high-quality jeans, everything is fair game, so don’t wait or you’ll miss out big-time.

FRAME’s jeans are usually well over $200, which is not always what I can justify spending on denim. But right now, their expensive jeans are as low as $50. That’s like Zara pricing, people! That means you can save literally hundreds of dollars on jeans that are usually out of your price range—$50 for a designer pair of jeans is well worth it. I love a good deal, and FRAME’s sample sale is absolutely worth shopping.

I know it’s the season to buy gifts for others, but you should definitely treat yourself to a pair, too. It’s been a tough year, you deserve it! Plus, you can take advantage of sales to start putting together some post-quarantine outfits. From skinny jeans to fun, funky flare legs, there are plenty of options to browse. You can pretty much get jeans in any color of the rainbow and silhouettes from any decade. It’s almost overwhelming.

That’s why I cut through the noise and found the best and most trendy FRAME jeans for you, on sale right now. You better act fast though — these jeans are going really fast. If you want to shop the rest of the sale and get some shirts to match your brand new jeans, hit up the FRAME site now.

Black Bell Bottoms

Instead of going full flower-power like other flared jeans, these black jeans are a little more edgy, perfect for everyday wear. Plus, they’re usually $225, so you’re saving more than $150.

Eye-Catching Army Green Jeans

Add some army green into your closet with these flattering flare jeans. Pair these with your fave tank top or bodysuit and let the button-front closure make a statement on its own.

Classic Straight-Leg Jeans

If you want your jeans to help make your legs look longer, this is the pair for you. Usually $225, these high-rise jeans are vintage-inspired and go with literally everything.

Brick-Red Jeans

These jeans will certainly turn some heads. With the wide-legged silhouette, all of the emphasis will be on your waist. You can pair these jeans with a blouse or tight-fitting t-shirt and choose whether or not you want to play up the cool ’70s vibes.

Stretchy with a Little Shine

If you squint, these kind of look like they could be leather pants. If you want some dressed-up jeans without having to go full-on leather, these are a great option. FRAME recommends going a size up if you order these black skinny jeans.