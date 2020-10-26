FRAME & Mejuri Collabed On A Line Of Chic Fashion & Jewelry Staples

Scroll To See More Images

Lately, I can’t get dressed without selecting my jewelry first. After not wearing real clothes in quarantine and spending all my coin on accessories, I’m making a point to put my purchases to good use, so I often build my outfits from the earrings down, or from the wrists in (you get what I’m saying). That’s why I’m so pumped up about the new FRAME x Mejuri collaboration, which features closet staples and standout jewelry designed by two major cool-girl brands.

I’ve been a FRAME denim shopper for years, and when I started to really get into jewelry about two years back, Mejuri was the first brand to really sell me on gorgeous gold aesthetics. As part of this collaboration, they’ve released four new pieces, all of which are the perfect balance of ’70s flair and modern wearability.

But what to wear your new jewels with, you ask? 11 new pieces from FRAME, of course! The collection features the perfect oversized button-down every wardrobe needs, plus a few on-trend cardigans, blazers and blazers to sweeten the deal. These elevated basics from FRAME pair perfectly with Mejuri’s chunky jewels, and everything is wearable enough that you’ll definitely be able to justify snagging yourself a few pieces.

If you’re on a budget, I’d prioritize the jewelry over the clothes. All of the pieces are gold vermeil, aka 18k gold-plated sterling silver. Regardless, there’s a lot to love in the collection as a whole, and the pieces are even better when paired together. Shop a few pieces from this soon-to-be iconic fashion and jewelry collab below, and check out the entire range on the FRAME site now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Clean Collared Shirt in Blanc

A crisp white button-down is an essential for all, and this one by FRAME checks all the right boxes.

Gold Vermeil Chain Earring

These chunky chain links make up the bulk of Mejuri’s designs for this collab, and the earrings are especially stunning.

Le Hollywood Denim in Foothill Clean.

FRAME denim is such incredible quality, everyone deserves at least one pair.

Gold Vermeil Le Chain Necklace

A thick gold chain necklace is always in, so this Mejuri pick is an absolute must-have.

Di Jacket in Tawny Multi

If you haven’t found your perfect blazer just yet, the beautiful Di Jacket might end your search.

Gold Vermeil Textured Hoops

I’m a sucker for a good statement earring, and these Textured Hoops give me such groovy ’70s vibes.

Cardi in Caramel Heather

ICYMI, cardigans are IN for fall and winter 2020, and you can shop this one in caramel, black and gray.

Gold Vermeil Le Chain Bracelet

If you’re a bracelet girl, consider adding the Le Chain Bracelet to your stack, or let it shine all on its own.