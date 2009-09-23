Foxy “Superhead” Brown to Serve Jail Time

Foxy Brown was sentenced to time in jail today after judge Melissa Jackson ruled that Brown had violated her probation.

Brown was on probation for assaulting two manicurists in Manhattan’s Bloomie Nails in 2004, last week violated her probation by assaulting her neighbor in Brooklyn with her cell phone, and was arrested a day later for giving police false information at a traffic stop.

Brown also recently announced that she was pregnant and had a sex tape leak online.

Not a great week for Foxy, to say the least.