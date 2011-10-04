Foxy Lady: Mulberry’s Fox Lock Handbags Are Fur-ierce!

As we saw co-starring in their fall 2011 campaign alongside models Tati Cotliar and Julia Saner, Mulberry is indeed all about the fox this season.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, Mulberry references the forest critter for the British brand’s latest line of handbags (that seriously has us all in a furry frenzy).

Whether it’s throwing miniature fox-shaped rivets on to the timeless Bayswater model or using the adorable canine literally as the new face of the Alexa bag, there’s no denying the fact that these brand-new accessory staples will have you going crazy over them (like a fox, that is).

[via F.TAPE]